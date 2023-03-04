A Lawyer in South Carolina, U.S Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son.

The South Carolina Attorney shot his wife and 22 year old Son, Paul at close range on their family estate in June 2021.

Prosecutors argued he killed his wife and son to divert attention from his financial crimes, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients and gain sympathy.

Judge Clifton Newman described it as one of the “most troubling cases” he has seen, before handing Murdaugh two consecutive life terms in prison.

The 54-year-old former lawyer, whose family dominated the legal system in tiny Hampton County for generations, has denied any role in the killings.

His Lawyers plan to appeal against the life terms within 10 days