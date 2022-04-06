Man sentenced to life in prison for raping, robbing UNILAG student

A Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 25-year-old student, Collins Okechukwu, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, to life in prison.

The prosecution established the counts of rape and robbery against Okechukwu beyond reasonable doubt, according to Justice Abiola Soladoye, who described Okechukwu as a pathological liar.

She said, “The testimony of the defendant portrayed him as a pathological liar in the sense that he claimed that University of Lagos Guest House was fully booked and the survivor was sex-starved, which made them have sex on the bare floor.

“This is unbelievable and watery.

“The defendant lured the survivor into the admin block, brought out a pistol, raped her and robbed her of her valuables thereafter.

“The claim of the defendant to have met the survivor at the guest house and she agreed to have sex with him was consistently laced with irregularities and found unreliable.

“The defendant is found guilty as charged of the two offences and sentenced to life imprisonment in respect to rape and 21 years’ jail term for robbery.

“The sentences shall run concurrently.

“He should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.”

Sholadoye also cautioned female students in tertiary institutions against giving out their telephone numbers to strangers.

“What manner of a woman is the victim herself? She should desist from giving out her numbers for unnecessary frolicking,” the judge said.

According to reports, four witnesses testified at the trial, and three exhibits were presented.

The convict committed the offenses on December 17, 2017, around 9 p.m., behind UNILAG’s Faculty of Arts Building, according to prosecution counsel Mr Peter Owolabani.

He claimed the convict also stole the survivor’s phones, money, and a gold chain.

Owolabani said, the survivor met the convict a year after the incident, invited him to her alleged birthday party, and had him arrested.