As congratulatory messages continue to pour in for President-elect Bola Tinubu from far and near on victory at the polls, The Gbaramatu Traditional council of chiefs Warri Southwest Local Government area of Delta state is the latest to felicitate with him as he is a title chief “The Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom”

The council says undoubtedly, the president elect tremendously toiled and strategised for his well deserved victory on Saturday February 25th.

The Chiefs advised him to put together his team as soon as possible so that he can start working as soon as he is sworn into office May 29 as Nigerians have high expectations of him.

The council further appealed to the President elect to be magnanimous in victory and treat all parts of the country equally while praying the God Almighty will give him the wisdom, capability and all the required to enable him bring good governance to Nigerians

Meanwhile, The Adamawa State Working Committee (SWC)of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agents to arrest Senator representing North district of the state at the national assembly Senator Elisha Abbo for assaulting the party’s Deputy State chairman, Saidu Naira.

Addressing the press in Yola, the APC publicity secretary Mohamed Abdullah cited an incident where Naira was physically attacked, stabbed, and beaten by a group of thugs allegedly sponsored by Sen. Abbo.

Denying the allegation, Abbo’s media aide, Micheal Bolgent, said his principal could not descend low to attack people over political differences.

He added that Abbo would never go after anyone because of politics.