Ahead Saturday’s presidential election, the Ologbotsere descendants of Warri kingdom of Delta state have asked Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress to become the country’s next president.

The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Ayirimi Emami, led other descendants in an intercessory prayer to their ancestors for the victory of Bola Ahmes Tinubu and other APC candidates in Saturday’s poll.

The traditional mode of intercessory prayer involves pouring of libation, invoking cosmic benevolence and feasting, amidst friendly and lively atmosphere, to appease the ancestors in favour of Tinubu, who’s an in-law of the Itsekiri nation.

Speaking after the ritual worship, Ayirimi Emami, who is traditionally decked in one of his usual flamboyant Ologbotsere regalia, urged all Itsekiri to rally behind Tinubu.

NORTHERN WOMEN GROUP BACKS TINUBU FOR PRESIDENT

Women in Kaduna state say scarcity of the Naira and its attendant hardship on citizens will not deter them from voting massively for the APC presidential flag bearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

They say they are more committed now to ensure that Bola Tinubu emerges victorious.

It’s less than a week to the 2023 presidential election.

Women from across the several Northern state converge on the APC secretariat in Kaduna at the instance of Bilkisu Gidado.

This seems to be a last minute effort by the APC Northern women to secure women votes for Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate, and Uba Sani, the governorship candidate in Kaduna.

The believe that Asiwaju Tinubu has the capacity to bring socioeconomic development to the North and the nation at large.

They recall the impact of women in the previous victories of the APC in the country and promise to repeat the feat despite the hardships being faced by the people over Naira scarcity.

The officials assure the women that the Tinubu Shetima ticket will consolidate on the foundation laid by the Buhari Administration to unite Nigeria and improve their living standards.

GROUP PROMISES 6000 VOTES FOR TINUBU

One of the many groups working for the actualisation of a Bola Tinubu Presidency is hoping to win over 6000 votes for the APC candidate in the nation’s capital.

Nationwide Movement for Asiwaju Presidency, MNAP, says the fallout of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy and petrol scarcity are not a creation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The five-month long campaign for political parties and their candidates in the 2023 elections is at a fever pitch in Nigeria.

As campaigns wind down, support groups are making last minute efforts to win voters to their side.

The Nationwide Movement for Asiwaju Presidency, MNAP, aims at facilitating the emergence of former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

In the last few months, MNAP has been at the forefront of selling Bola Tinubu’s candidacy.

The group says it has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, winning converts into the Tinubu fold.

MNAP describes Bola Tinubu as a talent hunter as it hosts state and Zonal coordinators to a review meeting.

The fall out of the currency redesign policy of Nigeria’s apex bank is also a talking point for the forum.

It tasks the government of the day to take a second look at the policy while also giving ears to the Supreme Court ruling directing the circulation of the N1000, N500 and 200 notes.

4 million BLACKSMITHERS & TINKERMEN PLEDGE SUPPORT FOR TINUBU/ SHETTIMA PRESIDENCY.

More than 4 million Blacksmith workers across 19 Northern States in Nigeria have pledged their full support to the APC’s Presidential flag bearer , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate , Senator Kashim Shettima .

The group known as The National Union of Blacksmith and tinker workers of Nigeria

In collaboration with project 774, a national support group for the Tinubu presidency announced the Endorsement in Abuja

With a few days to the presidential Election, Another critical Support pledges allegiance to the APC Presidential Flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running Senator Kashim Shettima .

This group comprising of local industry players specialized in the production of planting machines and tools is the latest group to endorse the TINUBU / Shettima presidential Ticket.

The National Coordinator of The project 774 which is national grassroot support group for Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima, says Tinubu’s track record as the Lagos State Governor is a proof of his interest in promoting Local industries

He says it can only get better for the blacksmithers and tinkers industry, if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected as the Next President that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Secretary of the Blacksmith and tinkers workers Union says the group is confident that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the capacity to inspire National Growth and development and assures him of over 4 million of their votes from the union members across the country.

The Group believes TINUBU’s Presidency will be all inclusive and the Pledge their solidarity to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

AREWA COMMUNITY ASSURES ASIWAJU TINUBU OF THEIR FULL SUPPORT

A group of northern Nigerians want all eligible voters to demand for record of achievements from all presidential candidates to ascertain who is most competent to hold office

But the group expressed confidence in the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and , endorsed him as the Best among other candidates because of his visible track record of notable achievements, especially as a former Governor of Lagos State .

The Group known as the Arewa new agenda is confident that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Running mate will have an impressive turnout in the coming polls .

Without mincing words , this group of northerners comprising diplomats, Technocrats, serving and former legislators assure the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Running Mate Senator Kashim Shettima of the full backing of Arewa Community.

They Say it is high time , eligible voters begin to demand to know the achievements of presidential candidates rather than being swayed by sweet words .

For them , Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate who has been able to justify this criteria impressively and consistently.

The group says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Track Record has proven his value for human capital development and a great skill in talent hunting and maximizing human capital resources.

They say these basic skills will be helpful in revamping Nigeria’s economy.

With less than a week left to the conduct of the election, Nigerians still have a few days left to weigh their options and make up their minds on their desired candidate

But it seems for this Arewa group and many others like it, have their minds made up as they insist Asiwaju Tinubu is the Man that will get their vote.

