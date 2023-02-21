Some Fulani traders and cattle dealers in Kwara state have promised to give their bulk votes to all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

They made the promise during a visit to the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki who is the national leader of PDP in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Led by Alhaji Usman Sule, Jowuro Lamba, the group said that the Fulani have always been ardent supporters of the former Senate President and have being with him since the time of his father, the late Dr Olusola Saraki.

Speaking one after the other, the leaders of the visiting Fulani group said they are ready to support the PDP from the state and the national level.

They however said they would not debar others from voting for their parties of their choice.

In his remarks Dr Bukola Saraki represented by the Director General of Kwara State PDP campaign council, Professor Ali Ahmad commended the Fulani community for declaring support for the party.

He promised that the PDP if voted into power will ensure everyone is carried along in the scheme of things and their support will not be taken for granted.

