A group , Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), has announced its movement into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Members of the group made the announcement at a news conference in Akure, the Ondo state.

The National Front of Nigeria currently in APC, SDP, ADC

Accord and Alliance for Democracy across the nation yesterday announced their movement into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The group said the decision is a consensus agreement by all members in deference to the expressed wishes of their late founder the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua.

A one time member of the House of Representatives, Bode Ajewole w ho addressed the journalists, said the decision to join forces with the PDP was not about individual members but the “expression of collective decision jointly taken

The Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (GICC), says it has mobilised over 500,000 women in Adamawa State to vote for the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the inauguration of the group in Yola, former Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Binta Masi, believes that voting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will rekindle the hope of Nigerians to return to the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Tafawa Balewa, who, she claimed were detribalised and visionary leaders.

Other speakers including the GICC Director of Operations, Yusuf Jengwe, promised to work for the victory of all APC candidates.

They said that APC presidential candidate will overwhelmingly defeat Atiku Abubakar even in his home state Adamawa.

The group has began house-to-house campaign across the 21 local governments of the state to garner supports.

APC PROFESSIONAL COUNCIL CALLS FOR EXTENSION OF NEW NAIRA NOTES DEADLINE

The APC Professional Forum has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to consider all options including further extending the deadline for when the old currency will cease to be legal tender.

At a media briefing in Abuja, they say this has become important so as not to overheat the economy .

Commercial and daily life activities across Nigeria are under severe pressure, due to the scarcity of new Naira notes.

Long queues dot ATM machines as Nigerians struggle to get physical cash to spend.

Even online transactions are failing at this critical period, pushing citizens to within an inch of their endurance

The worsening petrol supply does not make the situation any easier for citizens.

Pain, frustration is evident on the face of the average Nigerian as he struggles to cope with this new reality.

The continued shortage of the new naira notes has forced Nigerians to adapt when it comes to daily expenses and engaging in any form of commercial transactions.

Many insist things have never been this bad

Presidential candidate of the APC, has counselled the CBN to be pragmatic rather than dogmatic in its deadline for the old notes, saying the sufferings of Nigerians should not be overlooked.

GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU CAMPAIGNS FOR TINUBU, APC CANDIDATES IN ONDO

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on people of the State not to allow the struggle for Southern Presidency to be in vain.

This comes as the lawmaker representing Akoko North-East and North-West Federal Constituency, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo received more support for his re-election at the Ondo North Senatorial campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 elections.

The All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Rally for Ondo North Senatorial District took place at the Methodist Primary School, Owo amid pomp and ceremony.

It was attended by APC leaders and supporters from the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who addressed the large crowd of party supporters, explained that since the North has produced the President for eight years, it is the turn of the South to occupy the Presidency.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the nationwide acceptability enjoyed by the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sign of victory in the coming elections.

One of the candidates of the party, who is seeking re-election into the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is confident that the APC will be triumphant in the elections.

He said the achievements recorded in his first term as a lawmaker, is visible for everybody to see.

Other candidates expressed confidence that APC will be victorious in the elections.

5000 MARKET MEN, WOMEN EMPOWERED, DECLARE SUPPORT FOR TINUBU, YAYI

A total of five thousands Market women and men in Ogun West Senatorial District have been empowered by the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the area, Solomon Adeola popularly known as Yayi.

He said the programme was designed to assist small and medium scale business owners particularly traders and market women to boost their businesses and the local economy.

These are beneficiaries of the programme drawn from markets in the five local government areas across the Senatorial District.

The programme which was organized by the APC Senatorial candidate in Ogun West, Solomon Adeola was done to assist market men and women in the area.

Market leaders in all the four zones of the state and notable politicians in the state who were in attendance commended the initiative and promised to support All Candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

Traditional rulers in Yewa Aworiland could not hide their joy as they called on other Politicians to emulate his good gesture.

They also promised to mobilize for APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Governor of the state who is seeking re-election, Senator Solomon Adeola and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

