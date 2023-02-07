A protest broke out in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Tuesday when residents poured into the roads and streets over biting scarcity of cash and the attendant excruciating pains.

Some residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State have embarked on a protest to express their displeasure over the continuous scarcity new naira notes and fuel supply.

They blocked major roads, set up burn fire in front of banks and other strategic locations in the state capital.

Few days to the end of 10 days extension of the deadline given to Nigerians to return all the old Naira notes and get the new one, some residents of Abeokuta have staged a protest against what they called unnecessary hardship created by the government through the Central bank of Nigeria.

The angry residents who were unable to withdraw cash from banks to attend to their daily needs attacked banks and block major roads.

They say they have deposited all the old naira notes with them and are unable to get cash to take care of their family, they say the situation is becoming unbearable.

While trying to prevent breakdown of law and order, the state police command dispatched his men to put the situation under control and people were seen moving with their hands up and vehicles moving with leaves on their windscreen.

Although, there were reports on Social media that someone was shot in the process but the Police Public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he is not aware of that and that the Police has been able to prevent major breakdown of law and order and advised residents to be peaceful.

POLICE DENY DEATH OF PERSON IN ABEOKUTA PROTEST

The Ogun state police command has denied the alleged death of a protester during a riot which broke out in Abeokuta, the state capital over scarcity of newly redesigned Naira Notes and its attendant hardship on the people.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the affected person is alive and recuperating from the gunshot injury

He however said that investigation had been launched to unravel if the bullet the actually hit the youngman is from the police

In a related development, the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun appealed to traditional rulers in the state to ensure stability in their different domains in the face of the current challenges.

GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU CAMPAIGNS FOR TINUBU, APC CANDIDATES IN ONDO

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on people of the State not to allow the struggle for Southern Presidency to be in vain.

This comes as the lawmaker representing Akoko North-East and North-West Federal Constituency, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo received more support for his re-election at the Ondo North Senatorial campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 elections.

The All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Rally for Ondo North Senatorial District took place at the Methodist Primary School, Owo amid pomp and ceremony.

It was attended by APC leaders and supporters from the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who addressed the large crowd of party supporters, explained that since the North has produced the President for eight years, it is the turn of the South to occupy the Presidency.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the nationwide acceptability enjoyed by the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sign of victory in the coming elections.

One of the candidates of the party, who is seeking re-election into the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is confident that the APC will be triumphant in the elections.

He said the achievements recorded in his first term as a lawmaker, is visible for everybody to see.

Other candidates expressed confidence that APC will be victorious in the elections.