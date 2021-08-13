Thousands of women in Kwara state have staged a rally to pass a vote of confidence on governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and they are calling on him to run for a second term in office.

This is just as some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in the state who recently formed the “Kwara Third Force” have now defected to the Young Progressives Party.

In attendance were women in politics, business, entertainment and sports, in their thousands, to express support for strides made by the Governor which they said are unprecedented in the history of the state.

They cited his gender-friendly cabinet, social investment programmes, health and education projects and attention to basic amenities that have made things easier for women as reasons for their support.

Organised by the special assistant to the Governor on Women empowerment, Bolanle Ismail, the women groups were unanimous in their calls for Governor AbdulRazaq to run for another term,.