2023 election: INEC utilises religious platforms in ongoing Voters Registration exercise

The independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it will continue to use religious venues to educate residents about the importance of participating in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

It claims that by doing so, the commission will be able to reach a bigger audience and better prepare them to use their voting rights in the next 2023 election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo state, Mutiu Agboke made this known while speaking at a sensitisation program held in Ibadan on Monday.

Mr. Agboke said, the necessity for this orientation arose from the fact that citizens have not turned out in large numbers to get their PVCs, despite the fact that over 700,000 were collected earlier this year.

According to him, we must just continue to talk, if we do not talk, they will not understand what we are doing.

Coming to the church is a signal of raising the awareness of a majority crowd, he noted.

A congregant Otepola Adeniyi commended the process and urged Nigerians to take it as a point of duty to exercise their franchise in the coming 2023 election.