2023: Asiwaju Tinubu visits Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

National leader of the APC and 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued his visit to monarchs in the south west.

He has been received by the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and a massive crowd on Sunday.

The consultation visit to the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo is one of the many to traditional rulers in the south west

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said the essence of the visit is to seek the blessings and endorsement of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi for his presidential aspiration.