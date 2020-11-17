Some prominent leaders of the All Progressive Congress from South East geopolitical zone have supported the idea to receive state governors from the People’s Democratic Party.

This was made known to newsmen in Abuja, after a close door meeting of the APC Southeast caucus.

The news of some governors of the opposition PDP defecting to the APC in the South-East has caused quite a stir.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is having talks with more governors in the South East zone who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join its folds.

Most confirmed is the planned defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi to the party.

Despite the agitation by the Southeast for it to allot the presidential ticket of the party to the zone in 2023, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it would not be stampeded into doing so.