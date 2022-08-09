Governor Akeredolu confirms arrest of Owo attackers in Kogi

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has confirmed the arrest of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Governor confirmed the arrest shortly after the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor made the announcement in Abuja.

He made the confirmation while hosting the newly inaugurated executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in his office

Governor Akeredolu further disclosed that the owner of the house where the attackers stayed before the June 5 attack in Owo has also been arrested

He noted that government did not spare a moment in trailing the terrorists since the horrendous attacks on innocent worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo.

On the issue of Security, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that aside the recent recruitment and training of new Amotekun personnel, 20 hunters and local vigilantes will be trained by the Amotekun corps in each of the eighteen local government areas in the state.

It would be recalled that heavily armed Terrorists had unleashed IED’s and gun attack on worshippers at the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday June 5 Killing over 40 people and injuring several Others.

The State Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu had vowed at the time of the attack to leave no stone unturned in arresting the perpetrators of the massacre.

The Federal Government had a few days after the attack attributed it as having the hallmarks of the Islamic State For West Africa Province, ISWAP, a claim that was at odds with the thinking of the State Government.

The Federal Government had also vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The massacre had drawbn widespread condemnation and led to a deluge of donation from all quarters for the treatment of victims and compensation to to the Catholic Church.

The days ahead will show who was actually behind the attack and the arrest will at least bring a sort of closure to the failies of the victims who are still grieving over two months after the massacre.

