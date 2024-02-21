The remains of former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu have arrived in Owo, his hometown on Wednesday evening.

The arrival of the body evoked a somber atmosphere and heartfelt emotions in Owo and its environs.

The people of Owo gathered at Emure junction to receive the remains of the Former Governor as a sign of honour and respect for their departed illustrious son.

The convoy drove through the main streets of Owo as students from various secondary schools in the town stood at strategic locations, waving the Nigerian flag as a sign of respect for the former Governor.

Tears flowed freely as a large crowd struggled to catch a glimpse of the casket carrying the remains of the late Governor.

The funeral arrangements continue on Thursday with Service of Songs, Wake-Keep and Candle light procession.