The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that, in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge, all traffic will be diverted to the Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island bound of the Bridge by Thursday, 22nd February.

This is to enable the Contractor continue the comprehensive repairs on the OWORONSHOKI bound.

According to a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, this is to allow for timely completion of works on all sections of the bridge and to also ensure the speedy hand-over of a newly rehabilitated bridge to the motoring public with better comfort & smoother riding surfaces.

The comptroller noted that the existing traffic arrangement would continue to subsist for the duration of the repair works.

Consequently, all Oworo- Bound Motorists are hereby advised to continue to use alternative routes in the morning when the bridge would only be opened to the island bound traffic.

Conversely, island bound motorists are also advised to continue to use alternative routes in the afternoon when the bridge would only be available for the Oworonshoki bound traffic.

Motorists were, however, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period.