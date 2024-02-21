The Oduduwa Development Initiative is asking anti-graft agencies not to embark on selective prosecution of persons alleged to be fingered in financial crimes.

They say the government is battling with the issue of funds to stabilize the economy and meet the desire and challenges of the masses but some funds are in the pocket of individuals who were once trusted with such monies.

Nigeria has been an independent nation for well over half a century, a long enough time for Nigerian leaders to drum into the citizenry their visions for the country and how they intend to actualise them.

A cultural socio-economic group, The oduduwa Development Initiative has said that Nigeria’s ruling class and a privileged few, both federal and within Nigerian states, have developed an insatiable appetite for enriching themselves with the resources meant for the country.

They alleged that, corruption and misappropriation in the past administration has forced the nation to it’s knees, and they call for a probe.

The importance of good leadership in determining people’s wellbeing cannot be overstated.

Advertisement

They say, that ensuring governance is not solely the responsibility of the President, but state governors and lawmakers who are closer to the people have a big role to play.

The cautioned leaders to avoid all enticement and acts of corruption that will smear their reputations in Office.