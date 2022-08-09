Update: We arrested Owo church attackers in Kogi – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has confirmed that the criminals who carried out the deadly attack on a Catholic Church in Owo were arrested in Kogi state.

The Army Chief said Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo and a Police station attack in Kogi State that claimed the life of a police officer.

Speaking at the chief of defence staff parley with editors and media executives in Abuja, he gave his name as Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza.

“Omeiza is one of the masterminds of the 5th June attack of the Catholic Church in Owo as well as the attack on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State that led to the killing of a policeman as well as weapons carted away,” he disclosed.

He was arrested on the 1st of August, 2022 at Eka Okehi Kogi State during an operation with other branches of security.

Also arrested on the 7th of August at Aiyetoro C in Ondo State is Idris Ojo, age 32, who the CDS describe as “one of the high profile ISWAP terrorist that escaped from Kuje.”

“Idris Ojo wasn’t done with his previous activities but was planning other deadly attacks along with his cronies before his arrest,” General Irabor said.

Other terrorists arrested he said, are Momoh Ojo Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itokpka, and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi.

Recall that the suspects had on 5th June launched a deadline attack on the Saint Catholic Church, Owo, killing scores of persons and injured many others.

