Abducted Nollywood Actor’s Wife Solicits Government Help

Obianuju Noyelu wife of Clemson Cornel, one of the kiidnapped Nollywood actors, has appealed to government to intervene and help them in ensuring speedy release of her husband. and Cynthia Okereke.

She made the appeal in telephone Interview with TVC News, said she is currently at a hospital, possibly as a result of the shuck emanated from her husband kidnap, claimed she is positive that Angel of God will guard the husband and Cynthia Okereke and fast track their release unhurt.

She commended the Actors Guild of Nigeria Enugu state chapter for their m assistance since the incident happened.

On 2ith of July,, the news of Clemson Cornel popular known as Agbodigi and Cynthia Okereke kidnap rent the air.

The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from the film location at Ozalla Town in Enugu.

Ever since, good number of Nollywood actors have condemned the act, they blame the abduction largely on failure of government to protect the citizens.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas earlier confirmed that the kidnappers had reached out to the families of the victims, demanding a $100,000 dollars ransom .

But the police spokesperson DSP Daniel Ndukwe maintained that the command is not aware of the ransom speculations.

The Two Nollywood actors were reportedly abducted by gunmen in Enugu State, South East Nigeria, shortly after leaving a film shooting location, some few kilometers away from the Enugu metropolis.

The Actress Cynthia Okereke and Actor Clemson Cornel popularly called Agbogidi, were said to have been taken away by the suspected kidnappers at the ever busy Four Corners, in Ozalla town on the ever busy Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway.

Colleagues and family members reported them missing some days after leaving the film shooting location at Ozalla town, a rural movie production scene not far away from the capital city.

Police in the State confirmed the kidnap incident but said, it had launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe is silent about the missing of Actor Clemson Cornel but simply notes the incident as involving Cynthia Okereke.

Both Nollywood Actors were last seen on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 in a red coloured Toyota Rav4 SUV said to belong to the missing Actress Cynthia, but abandoned by the gunmen.