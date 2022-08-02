Wife of abducted Nollywood actor solicits government’s help

Obianuju Noyelu, wife of Clemson Cornel, one of the kidnaped Nollywood actors, has appealed to government to intervene and help them in ensuring speedy release of her husband. and Cynthia Okereke.

The women who said she is currently at a hospital, possibly as a result of the shuck emanated from her husband kidnap, claimed she is positive that Angel of God will guard the husband and Cynthia Okereke and fast track their release unhurt.

She commended the Actors Guild of Nigeria Enugu state chapter for their m assistance since the incident happened.

On 2ith of July,, the news of Clemson Cornel popular known as Agbodigi and Cynthia Okereke kidnap rent the air.

The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from the film location at Ozalla Town in Enugu.

Ever since, good number of Nollywood actors have condemned the act, they blame the abduction largely on failure of government to protect the citizens.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas earlier confirmed that the kidnappers had reached out to the families of the victims, demanding a $100,000 dollars ransom .

But the police spokesperson DSP Daniel Ndukwe maintained that the command is not aware of the ransom speculations.