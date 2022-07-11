Breaking News

Video: Tinubu meets Shettima at Abuja Airport

Video: Tinubu meets Shettima at Abuja Airport Video: Tinubu meets Shettima at Abuja Airport

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

They both met at the airport in Abuja barely 24-hours after his announcement as the running mate.

Advertisement

Advertisement
ding GIF
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply