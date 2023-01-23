Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has advised the various support groups of the Asiwaju/Shettima candidacy to take the message of Renewed hope across the 33 local governments of Oyo state.

The minister gave the advice while interacting with Asiwaju/Shettima support groups coordinators in Ibadan.

The Tinubu/Shettima candidacy has about 250 support groups across all zones and local governments of Oyo state whose duty is to mobilise support for the candidates in this part of the country.

Present at this gathering are support group coordinators who have come to meet with the Minister of Sports and other major party stakeholders in the state to strategize on how to mobilise grassroots supports for their principal ahead of February 25 presidential election.

The coordinators also discussed their challenges to their leaders and were advised on how to tackle these bottlenecks.

The message to the coordinators is clear.

On their part, the support groups coordinators say they are ready to give their best to ensure door to door campaign for their principal

Ganiyu Abiola, APC DOOR To DOOR NATIONAL CAMPAIGN organization OYO STATE CHAPTER

Other coordinators promised to ensure residents of the state collect their permanent voter cards before the deadline date for collection.

TARABA APC HOLDS ZONAL RALLY IN WUKARI

The Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies of All Progressives Congress may not take place in Taraba state until the supreme court determines the two cases challenging the candidature of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as party’s flagbearer.

The Southern coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima campaign organisation, David Kente stated this in Wukari.

He urged the APC supporters at a zonal mega rally in Wukari to mobilise for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pending the outcome of the supreme court on who becomes the party gubernatorial candidate.

The zonal Presidential mega rally for Tinubu/Shetima in Taraba State began at the palace of Aku Uka, the spiritual head of Jukun nation at wukari.

Leader of the group who led APC delegate to the palace, David Kente explained reason for the exercise which was to seek the king’s blessing for the victory of their candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his response, the Aku-Aku, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali said as a father of all, he could only encourage his subjects to join the political party of their choice.

He said his prayers and expectations were for each and every of his subjects to succeed in the political party they decide to join, charging them to bear in mind that in any contest only one person would be victorious.

The campaign team then moved with fanfare from the palace to the the venue of the rally, displaying various posters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the admiration of the residents of Wukari.

Speaking at the rally, David Kente told the party supporters to go out in their numbers and mobilise votes for the victory of the party presidential candidate.

He shed more light on why the presidential campaign did not take place as earlier scheduled.

He regretted that the money given by PCC for the campaign was hijacked by some politicians in the state bent on frustrating their efforts.

Political pundits believe that for the All Progressives Congress to make positive impact in the forthcoming general election in the state, stakeholders have to put aside their personal egos and resolve the internal crisis polarising the party.