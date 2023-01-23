Wife of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Atiku-Abubakar has promised that her husband will reset Nigeria, if elected.

She made this known at a town hall meeting held in Abeokuta with Ogun State women.

She called for support for her husband, adding that good governance is not new to him, having served as the Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 and he was at the time Chairman of the Economic team of the country.

On her part, the Wife of the PDP Governorship candidate in the state, Adenike Adebutu called on the women not to allow themselves to be disenfranchised by ensuring that they collect their PVCs before the deadline for the collection.

APC HOLDS ZONAL RALLY IN WUKARI IN TARABA

The Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies of All Progressives Congress may not take place in Taraba state until the supreme court determines the two cases challenging the candidature of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as party’s flagbearer.

The Southern coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima campaign organisation, David Kente stated this in Wukari.

He urged the APC supporters at a zonal mega rally in Wukari to mobilise for the victory of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu pending the outcome of the supreme court on who becomes the party gubernatorial candidate.

The zonal Presidential mega rally for Tinubu/Shetima in Taraba State began at the palace of Aku Uka, the spiritual head of Jukun nation at wukari.

Leader of the group who led APC delegate to the palace, David Kente explained reason for the exercise which was to seek the king’s blessing for the victory of their candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his response, the Aku-Aku, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali said as a father of all, he could only encourage his subjects to join the political party of their choice.

He said his prayers and expectations were for each and every of his subjects to succeed in the political party they decide to join, charging them to bear in mind that in any contest only one person would be victorious.

The campaign team then moved with fanfare from the palace to the the venue of the rally, displaying various posters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the admiration of the residents of Wukari.

Speaking at the rally, David Kente told the party supporters to go out in their numbers and mobilise votes for the victory of the party presidential candidate.

He shed more light on why the presidential campaign did not take place as earlier scheduled.

He regretted that the money given by PCC for the campaign was hijacked by some politicians in the state bent on frustrating their efforts.

Political pundits believe that for the All Progressives Congress to make positive impact in the forthcoming general election in the state, stakeholders have to put aside their personal egos and resolve the internal crisis polarising the party.

TINUBU IN JIGAWA

APC Presidential Candidate says he will deliver a better life to Nigerians if he is elected.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made the promise in Dutse the capital of Jigawa State during the APC Presidential campaign rally.

The momentum of the APC Presidential campaign has increased as the elections draw near.

This is the arrival of the flag-bearer of the party and his team in Dutse the capital of Jigawa State.

Jigawa State Governor and a crowd of supporters received him at the airport. And they moved through the roads where supporters in their large numbers cheered and waved the party flags.

On top of the campaign truck, Asiwaju Tinubu and other Chieftains of the party waved at the teeming supporters.

They were greeted by a sea of heads as they entered the arena

Speaker of the house of representatives and the Governor of Jigawa promised the people that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu if he is elected. They urged the people of Jigawa to cast their ballot for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party candidates.

The former Governor of Lagos and frontline presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was pleased with the crowd appealed to the people of Jigawa to vote for him. He promised a better life, improved standard of education, better healthcare and infrastructure development if they vote him.

After the rally, the APC Presidential Flag-bearer also visited the Emir of Dutse.

There he spoke passionately about his plans to make a difference in administering the affairs of the country.

The first class monarch said they both share many things in common and he is certain about Asiwaju Tinubu’s political will and capabilities to deliver a better Nigeria.

The APC Presidential campaign team has shown satisfaction in the way crowds of supporters have turned up at the various rallies. They are optimistic that victory is sure at the polls