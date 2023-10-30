The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25th February 2023 presidential election, has called for a constitutional amendment that allows for the concept of rotational presidency anchored on the principle of a 6 year single term among the 6 geopolitical blocks.

Atiku Abubakar faulted both Supreme court judgment which affirmed the victory of of President Bola Tinubu, and the conduct of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had challenged the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election up to the apex court.

Not satisfied with the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) earlier in September, Mr Atiku and Mr Obi approached the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election on the grounds of double nomination, alleged certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically and 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Now that the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict.

Atiku Abubakar, displeased by the judgment, tells newsmen at the PDP national headquarters, that the ruling of the supreme court leaves much to be desired.

Part of what he proposes going forward is that a provision be made that all litigations arising from a disputed election must be concluded before the inauguration of a winner.

He says he will not leave the political arena despite the Supreme Court verdict, that affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.