The national democratic coalition in its June 12 message is asking President Bola Tinubu to return the country to the path of Federal Constitutional Governance upon which Nigeria secured her independence.

The coalition which was at the forefront of the campaign against violation of human rights by the military regime and sought the return of democracy says the adoption of a federal constitution would bring development across the country.

NADECO has also asked President Tinubu to implement the report of Nasir El-Rufai Panel which recommended that the APC should fulfil its manifesto promise of returning Nigeria to Federal Constitutional Governance.

The group believes an upgrade of economic reforms, infrastructure development, modernization of the education sector is urgently needed considering the national endowment and resources the country possesses.

Advertisement