The chartered institute of taxation of Nigeria and Association of national accountants of Nigeria have advised president Bola Tinubu not to be hasty in introducing policies aimed at reforming the nation.

They made the call at the Third joint council retreat of both association in Abuja.

They want the federal government to slow down in the introduction of other policies to avoid too much impact on the citizens.

President Bola Tinubu has since assumption of office introduced several policies in fulfilment of the promise he made to Nigerians and towards addressing the unfriendly business environment.

A lot to has been achieved within a short period of time in office in terms of reforms,

But there are those who believe measures need to be put in place to ameliorate the impact of the policies on Nigerians.

These professional bodies commend the Government for the introduction of policies which have already impacted positively on the economy.

But they want the government to slow down on the introduction of more policies to avoid dislocating the system .

While the initial plan to distribute eight thousand naira as palliative to the poorest of the poor, is to be reviewed, these bodies want government to introduce measures that will benefit the entirety Nigerians rather than a select few.

This Third joint council retreat draws professionals from chartered institute of taxation of Nigeria and association of national accountants of Nigeria

The retreat will deliberate on issues centred on growth of the professional bodies and the nation at large.