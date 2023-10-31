Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has called on higher institutions in Nigeria to review their curriculum and focus on 21st-century relevant courses that will empower students to become solution providers and employers of labour.The Governor made the call on Friday while playing host to the Governing Council and Management team of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti (BOUESTI), led by its Chairman, Prof Patrick Aina.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser ( Media) to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Governor stressed the need for academic institutions to offer courses that will not only equip students with theoretical knowledge but also practical skills that can address current global challenges.

Emphasizing on the need to prepare students for the changing global dynamics and the need for graduates to adapt to a rapidly evolving job market, Governor Oyebanji tasked universities to align education with the demands of the modern workforce.

He maintained that restructuring the curriculum and expanding courses to accommodate 21st century relevant subjects would be an added advantage and opportunity to contribute to national economic growth by producing graduates who can drive innovations, entrepreneurship, and employment generation.

While commending the Governing Council and management of the University for excellent academic performance and the relative peace in the university community, the Governor charged them to actively engage and leverage on the public/private partnership for comprehensive development, expertise resources and innovation in the university.

“I am glad to note that 20 of the courses you are offering now are not common courses because my concern, in fairness, with the kind of courses being offered in our institutions is their relevance to the current situation. I don’t think we should just be turning out students that would not be relevant in the 21st century, I don’t believe in that.

“So when we accredit courses because we want the students to pay fees but we don’t look at the future of those courses, it will hunt us in future, so I will just plead with BOUESTI to look at the relevance of these courses that will make students to be solution providers, and employers of labour”. The Governor noted.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman Governing Council, BOUESTI, Prof Patrick Aina said the purpose of the meeting was to congratulate the Governor for his outstanding performance and various achievements recorded in his one year in office. He also thanked the Governor for the flag off of construction of the Ikere- Igbara Odo Road project, which he said would be of great benefit to students and staff of the University.

Professor Aina, who equally used the opportunity to acquaint the Governor with the progress of the University since he assumed office as the Chairman Governing council, appealed for government’s assistance in addressing some of the institution’s other challenges.

Also present at the meeting were the State Commissioner for Education, Dr (Mrs) Bimpe Aderiye; Special Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education, Dr Akeem Azeez. The Vice Chancellor of BOUESTI, Prof Olufemi Adeoluwa and other principal officers of the institution were also in attendance.