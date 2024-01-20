Nigerian youths must prioritise acquiring skills, particularly in fields related to the demands of the 21st-century labor market, according to Minister of State for young Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande.

According to the Minister, young people cannot advance the nation’s growth unless they are equipped with skills that increase their citizenry’s production.

The Minister stated this during a youth engagement visit to Borno State, North East Nigeria.



Mr. Olawande who also paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on his arrival, disclosed that he was in the state to interact with youths on the plans of the Ministry to solicit their inputs.

During the interaction that lasted for over three hours, with youths, drawn from diverse youth and student organizations in the state, including young entrepreneurs, farmers, and those from the informal sectors, the Minister said, “I believe that we cannot sit back in Abuja and assume that we know what you want. Yes, we have our plans and programs, but we also want to listen to your demands based on your peculiar experiences and local realities. This would help us to target our interventions to address specific challenges you may have.”

In response to the plans presented by the Minister, the youths offered suggestions on the implementation modalities as well as new ideas for consideration.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General G.U Chibuisi appreciated the Minister for identifying with them at the command, saying the Minister’s visit would boost the morale of the troops. He disclosed that the security situation is improving every day in Maiduguri as a result of the ongoing operation to counter terrorism in the state.



The Minister was also at the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp in Maiduguri, the State capital where he encouraged Corp Members to think positively and follow what is right rather than following what is trending so that at the end of their service they will be productive to themselves and the country at large.

He further admonished them against crime and violence while encouraging them to engage themselves in innovative skills and ideas that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.

He promised that the condition of NYSC orientation camps would be improved.

Earlier in his address, the chapter chairman of Borno State National Youth Council of Nigeria, comrade Kaka Bundi eulogised the minister for coming and called on the Ministry of Youth to support the youth to access funds in the form of loans to boost their businesses. “This will be useful for ensuring sustainable businesses,” he said.