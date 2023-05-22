Nigeria’s youthful population and the potential it creates was a major topic for discussion at a workshop organised by the Strategic Outreach support and had in attendance officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports.

The youth that participated at the program designed to empower and expose them to opportunities in ICT will get support from the organisers to start up as entrepreneurs.

The group called on governments to increase its investment in Youth Development and enhancing sustainable growth.

They also called for greater collaboration from the private sector to complement government’s efforts.