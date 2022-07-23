Nigeria lose WAFCON third place slot to Zamfara

The Nigerian women’s team, the Super Falcons, will return home empty-handed after losing the third place match of the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations 1-0 to the Copper Queens of Zambia.Playing without injured captain, Onome Ebi and the suspended duo of Rashidat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde, the Falcons fell to a surprise own-goal in the 29th minute of a match they dominated in Casablanca Morocco

The ball bounced off the Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after hitting the post.

The result means the Nigerian women suffered their third defeat in the 2022 Nations Cup, following earlier losses to South Africa and host Morocco, their worst ever in the history of the competition.

