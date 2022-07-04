WAFCON 2022: Morocco beat Burkina Faso 1- 0 in cup opener

Africa cup of Nations, now known as WAFCON kicked off at the weekend with host Nation Morocco laboring to a 1-0 win over a very stubborn Burkina Faso team at the Prince Mauley Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

It was a difficult game for Morocco who were obviously the better team, but Burkina Faso were resolute in defending and it was only that 29th minute free-kick by the Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak that separated both teams.

In the second game of the group, Senegal showed class against Uganda, defeating their opponents 2-0 to go top of Group A with three points and a plus 2 goals difference.

In group B, Tunisia claimed all three points in their first match against debutants Togo as they beat the Lady hawks 4-1 in Casablanca.

Togo showed courage and determination in the first half and were even close to a 2-2 scoreline going into the half-time. But Tunisia came back hot in the second half as Sabrina Ellouzi bagged a brace to give her side a comfortable 4-1 win.

In the other group B game, Cameroon and Zambia labored to a goalless draw and shared the points.

Lets see highlights of these games.

