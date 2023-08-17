The Nigerian Human Rights Community, a coalition of 121 Civil Society and community based group across Nigeria says the Itsekiri people have been constantly neglected by successive governments since Nigeria’s independence.

The group is now calling on people of good conscience to overview the state of Itsekiri people and the historic injustice they have suffered in the hands of successive governments since 1960 and now renewed with vigour since 1999 when democratic governance returned to Nigeria.

Speaking earlier today in Lagos, members of the group say there has been Itsekiri brazen exclusion from Ministerial appointments by the Federal Government since 1999.