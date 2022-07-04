Super Falcons lose to Bayana Bayana in WAFCON Opener

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have lost their opening match at the African Women Footbal Championships in Morocco.

The Falcons were beaten by old foes, Bayana Bayana of South Africa, by 2-1.

The Super Falcons are 9 Time defending Champions of the tournament which they have won under different managers.

The current team is under the tutelage of American, Peter Waldrum, who took over from another Foreigner, Thomas Dennerby of Sweden.

The team is now walking a tight rope and must win their next two matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

