‘We are looking beyond South Africa at WAFCON’ says Oshoala

Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala said the Super Falcons are looking beyond facing title rivals South Africa at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The record nine-time African champions will open their 2022 tournament campaign just as they ended the last edition against 2018 runners-up, the Banyana Banyana. Both teams are in Group C, alongside Botswana, and Burundi.

The Super Falcons bowed twice in last three meetings with South African since 2018 but the Barcelona forward believes the Falcons will leave nothing to chance in the quest for another record-extending 10th continental crown.