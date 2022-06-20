NDLEA arrests 491 suspects in Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Katsina state says it has raided numerous illicit drug joints and arrested 491 people throughout the state.

The agency’s state commander, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, revealed this to reporters in Katsina on Monday as part of festivities commemorating the United Nations (UN) Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Approximately 345 people were apprehended over the period under consideration, he said, with 339 males and six females.

He added that 146 were apprehended in June by a special enforcement team dispatched to the state from its national headquarters to support the operations of the command.

Within the same time period, 388 substance-abusing individuals were counseled and treated, according to Ibrahim.

The command presently has 19 clients undergoing rehabilitation at its facilities, and it has also secured 15 convictions during the period under consideration, the commander said.

The state NDLEA boss, on the other hand, noted, “it is disheartening to notice that over ninety percent of the detained suspects and counseled clients are between the ages of 15 and 40.”

While thanking Governor Aminu Bello Masari for his significant contributions to the command, Ibrahim pleaded with him to help with logistics, which is causing serious problems in the state.

In his remarks, Hamza Borodo, Governor Masari’s Special Adviser on Narcotics, stressed the state government’s determination to combat the threat of drug misuse and trafficking in the state.

