Buhari directs NFF to amend statutes, hold board elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) to immediately commence the process that will lead to holding new elections into its Executive Committee at the expiration of the current administration in September.

The Federal government also directed that the instrument of football administration in the country, the NFF Statutes be amended to include other stakeholders, who had hitherto been dis-enfranchised, or denied equal representation in the NFF congress.

These directives were contained in a letter addressed to the president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick and signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare.

President Buhari who reinforced the Federal Government’s support for football development in the country, urged the leadership of the NFF to ensure that the amended statutes reflect the national yearnings, aspirations and peculiarities of Nigeria as a sovereign nation while aligning with the principles and objectives of football as set by the world football governing body, FIFA.