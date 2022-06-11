Ekiti 2022: Oyebanji, other candidates sue for peaceful election

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and five candidates of other political parties have called for a peaceful conduct of the June 18 election in the state.

They made the promise while participating in a Town Debate in Ado Ekiti.

The candidates, at the town hall debate was organised by Daar Communications in collaboration with Nigeria Civil Society Situationroom, UKaid and Foreign & Commonwealth Office called for a free, fair, and credible electoral process, and collectively condemned attempts by any politician to engage in electoral malpractices that may cause unrest in Ekiti, during or after the gubernatorial elections.

Those who participated in the debate are; Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Olusegun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bashorun Reuben Famuyibo of the Accord Party (AP) and Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle of the Action Democratic Party, ADP. Others are Hon Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Wole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on why he signified his intention to run for the state’s highest office, Oyebanji said having garnered experience in the art of governance and administration in the state for 11 years and occupied various offices, including that of Secretary to the State Government, he was sure he had the necessary wherewithal to pilot the affairs of the state.

Oyebanji, a former University lecturer also cited his participation in the activities of the Committee that fought for the creation of Ekiti State, where he served as Secretary, as an experience that gave him a deep insight into what the founding fathers of the state aspired to achieve with Ekiti State.

“I have been a lecturer, I have been a player in the banking sector, I have served the state government for 11 years and I have served on the board of a Federal Government agency as Chairman, Governing Board, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (June 2009 – Dec. 2010). Besides, I read a lot and I have passion for books on development, the global economy, African socio-economic movements and books that deal with strategies for growth. At an early age I was involved in the drafting of the Master Plan for Ekiti State. That was during the build up to the creation of the state and I think this will help very well in building on what successive administrations have done,” he stated.

Speaking further, Oyebanji took the audience through his manifesto titled; ‘Together with You’ where he itemized his six point agenda which include, Youth Development & Job Creation, Human Capital Development, Agricultural & Rural Development, Infrastructural & Industrialization, Tourism & Culture and Governance.

Under governance, the APC candidate said he would design a sustainable programme to clear outstanding salary and pension obligations and ensure full compliance with the contributory pension scheme policy going forward. He also emphasized his determination to provide logistic and equipment support to existing security agencies.

Speaking on the need for Ekiti people to ensure a peaceful election, Oyebanji said the exercise should not be a do or die affair, adding that he didn’t pray for shedding of blood of any Ekiti indigene as a result of election violence.