2023 Elections: Lulu-Briggs emerges AP candidate in Rivers

Chief Dumu Lulu-Briggs, a traditional leader in Rivers State, has emerged as the Accord Party’s (AP) governorship candidate in the run-up to the state’s general elections in 2023.

The business magnate was elected by delegates from the party’s 23 local government areas across the state as the consensus candidate of the party.

Lulu-Briggs, in his acceptance speech, said his election as the AP’s governorship candidate is a breath of fresh air for better governance in Rivers state in 2023.

He urged his party members to be prepared for the difficult task ahead, expressing hope that if elected, he will lead an inclusive government that puts the people first.

Lulu-Briggs said he was humbled to be found worthy as the party candidate.

“You know that the work has just started. It is destination to Brick House 2023. Make no mistakes about that. We have a responsibility to give ourselves the Rivers State of our dream.

“We don’t have a godfather but we have God the father. What God tells us is that when we win election we bring everybody together. We shall run an all-inclusive government,” he added.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/05/ekiti-2022-communities-chiefs-promise-support-for-apc-candidate/

Lulu-Briggs thanked previous and current governors for keeping the state running.

Maxwell Mgbudem, Chairman of the Rivers State Electoral Committee and National Legal Adviser of the Accord Party, said that the election of the candidate marks the beginning of good governance in the state, describing the process as credible, free, and fair.