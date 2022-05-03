3 killed, 2 injured after shop collpases in Ebonyi market

Three people have been reportedly killed and two others injured after the roof of a shop collapsed at Ekeaja Market Square in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

Governor Dave Umahi expressed his condolences to the victims’ families in a statement released on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/05/kaduna-government-announces-ban-on-religious-protest-in-the-state/The governor also directed security agencies and the state’s Ministry of Works to investigate the cause of the shop collapse, according to the statement.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families.

“We, however, pray that God Almighty grants the hospitalized survivors quick recovery and reintegration with their families.

“I, therefore, implore our security agencies to work with the Engineers at the Ministry of Works and the contractor of the project to immediately mobilize for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident to discover the causes of the ugly occurrence as a way of averting reoccurrence.”