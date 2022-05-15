Cultural heritage under threat by globalisation- Lalong

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has warned that globalisation poses a threat to Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The governor expressed his concern on Saturday at the Langtang mini stadium in Langtang North Local Government Area, during the Tarok nation’s annual cultural festival, Ilum O’Tarok.

Lalong said “I must re-emphasise the need for continuous propagation and sustenance of our rich cultural heritage that is under threat by globalization.

“Many of our cultural practices are gradually being abandoned while our languages are fast disappearing by the day especially among our younger generation.

“This is a concern that I want the Tarok nation to take very seriously considering the fact that other tribes also face similar threats.”

“ I am happy that the Ilum O’Tarok has taken the lead in this new vista of cultural renaissance in Plateau State.

“This is not surprising considering the patriotism and sense of pride with which all sons and daughters of Tarokland hold and display their culture and tradition wherever they find themselves.

“This is a good virtue that must be sustained at an event like this.” he added

He praised the Tarok people for their patriotism in defending their culture and traditions in every location they visited.

Lalong assured the Tarok people that ongoing projects in their region would be completed, citing the General Hospital at Mabudi in Langtang South local government and the Langtang Water Treatment Plant.

He also mentioned that the Legacy project in Shishi would be finished soon, as well as the Gazum Road, Langtang-Garkawa Road, and Kadarko Road.

The governor also praised the Tarok people for their efforts to keep peace and security in their area, saying that the government was doing everything possible to put an end to the activities of criminals and crisis merchants in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Dass of Bauchi, Alhaji Usman Othman, stressed the need for peace, unity and harmony among the Tarok people as well as with its neighbours.

In his remarks , the National President of Ngwang Ishi O’Tarok, Amb. Nanpon Sheni, described the festival as a platform to appreciate their culture, while charting ways of addressing critical challenges in education, infrastructure, water, health and economic prosperity in their region.