RMAFAC collaborates with OSGF to review Public officers’ emoluments

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says it is reviewing public officers’ emoluments in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

RMAFC Secretary Mohammed Shehu stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Christian Nwachukwu, RMAFC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO

According to reports, Shehu mentioned the collaboration recently while responding to questions about the upcoming review of salaries and emoluments of relevant government officials.

He stated that the commission would collaborate with the OSGF and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

According to him, the commission is already working to review the current salaries and emoluments of the country’s political office holders and judicial officers.

The RMAFC Secretary stated that, while the OSGF was critical to the commission in terms of stakeholder engagement, the request for funding for the review would be routed through the Minister of Finance.

“While it is the statutory responsibility of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to conduct such a review, the commission would also collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning to ensure proper funding of the exercise.”

"This comes after the commission wrote to the Minister requesting funds to carry out such an exercise," Shehu explained.