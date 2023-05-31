Contrary to an online publication that Lagos state University Teaching Hospital is on fire, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director of Lasuth says ..quote… The hospital is NOT on fire.

According to him. quote.. just a shop in the commercial area of the hospital, referred to as the mammy market, went on fire.

Professor Fabamwo while reacting to TVC news enquiry, re-emphasized that LASUTH is not on fire.

LASUTH has in recent times, been Upgrading a number of its facilities, to World class standard, with the aspiration of offering upgraded services to patients from within and outside Nigeria, who need quality medical services.

Read Full Statement by Management Below…

LASUTH IS NOT ON FIRE

This is to inform members of the public of a fire incident at one of the food shops within the premises of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) Ikeja GRA, this afternoon.

The incident started from one of the cooking points in a shop close to our second gate.

The inferno was quickly brought under control and now completely put out.

The management of the hospital is grateful for all the efforts from all concerned, especially men of the Lagos State Fire Service.

Signed

LASUTH Management