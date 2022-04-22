Houses, Shop Burnt in Lagos Tanker Explosion

The emergency which was reported at 02:16 midnight hours of Friday resulted from a Tanker meant to service an NNPC Filling Station at Ajegunle which accidentally spilling its 45,000 liters PMS contents while negotiating a bend to the Station before resulting to Fire from the activities of scoopers at the Toll Gate end. Causing it to spread through some roadside makeshift shops to the origin at Ajegunle Bus Stop.

The situation has been brought under control by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with tactical Firefighting application of Chemical Foam Compound to suppress the Fire.

The public is hereby assured that the situation is under control as the process of mopping up and evacuation of the remains of the Fire is ongoing but should exercise caution and restraint as outbound Lagos traffic has been diverted to co-habit with the inbound vehicular traffic.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue, Margaret Adeseye, a male adult was recovered and three various brands of vehicles involved in the Fire aside the Tanker and Shops as further situation will be updated.