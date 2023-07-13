The asset recovery committee set up by the Benue state Governor Hyacinth Alia, has raided an automobile shop allegedly owned by the former Governor Samuel Ortom.

The committee was said to have seized vehicles during the operation, using towing vans to pull out some, after attempts to drive them away failed.

Governor Alia had accused the Ortom administration of looting, alleging that he “met no single car or truck in government house”.

This had prompted Governor Alia, sometime last month to set up a committee, headed by Hingah Biem to, among other things, ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture and other machinery, with a view to recovering them.

The committee, on Tuesday afternoon, stormed the former Governor’s automobile workshop located along Makurdi/Otukpo road where they took away the vehicles.

The committee sent towing trucks to cart away the vehicles after attempts to drive them away failed.

This act has generated several reactions, particularly from the People’s Democratic Party, who in a statement by the state publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, described the committee’s outing as a shameful show of tyranny and impunity.

In a separate interview condemning the raid, the former governor’s spokesperson, Terveer Akase, explained that the seized vehicles belong to Mr Ortom as approved by the state executive council during his administration.

The asset recovery committee headed by Hingah Biem, justifies their actions.

This action is expected to put in review past administrations and the future exit of administration.