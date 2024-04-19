Osun state government says its recently constituted assets recovery committee was set up solely to recover property alleged to have been carted away illegally by the previous administration and not to witch-hunt anybody.

Addressing Journalists in Osogbo, secretary to the State government, Teslim lgbalaye promised that the committee will adhere strictly to the rule of law while carrying out its mandate.

The State Government had alleged officials of the immediate past administration of carting away some Government’s assets including vehicles.

This prompted the Governor to constitute a committee to retrieve the said assets.

The Committee is headed by Teslim Igbalaye and consists of legal and security representatives who are mandated to make sure that operations are carried out in respect to the rule of law.

The opposition however described the step taken by the Government as an attempt to witch-hunt members of the APC.

The State Governor two days ago assented a bill adopting a new logo for Osun State and Jamiu Olawumi described it as a waste of resources.