Police Arrest 3 in Osun for Possession of Human Heart

The Police in Osun State have arrested three young men on the Osogbo/Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife Campus Road, Ile-Ife, for being in possession of a human heart.

Police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that two of the suspects are 21 years old, while the third suspect is 25 years of age.

“The Osun Police Command, in its efforts to sanitise the state of incessant ritual killings and other vices, has arrested three young men.

“On April 7, at about 11a.m., detectives on `Stop-and-Search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle on the Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road.

“They were flagged down, but rather than stop, they sped off and were pursued by the police team.

“They were eventually arrested at Safejo Area of Ile-Ife, and a human heart, which they claimed belonged to one of their friends, and various charms were found on them.

“As investigation was going on, one of the suspects took ill and died while on hospital admission. The corpse has been deposited at the state hospital for autopsy.

“The two other suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigation,’’ Opalola stated.