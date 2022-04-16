Corruption Fight in Nigeria not Sincere – Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Federal Government for granting pardon to the former Plateau and Taraba Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, who were both convicted for corruption.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said the pardon was a demonstration the corruption fight of the Federal Government was shrouded in despicable politics that had ridiculed Nigeria in the international community.

Governor Wike spoke when he visited Niger State as part of his ongoing consultations with delegates of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The Governor said it was difficult to explain the rationale of the Federal Government in handpicking supposed corrupt persons, make them go through court processes up to Supreme Court and turned around to release them in the guise of a pardon.

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari promised to fight corruption headlong.

He said Buhari’s pattern was tilted against persons opposed to his policies and programmes.