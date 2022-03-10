Lagos NURTW withdraws from National body

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Chapter on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the National body.

Chairman of the Lagos state chapter Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo held a meeting at the state secretariat in Agege where he made the announcement.

He claimed that all attempts to reach an amicable agreement with the national organisation had failed.

Mr. Akinsanya also said members have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation of the Union to the Lagos State Government.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State,” Akinsanya said.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the national body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to write the Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision,” he said.

Earlier, the national body announced the indefinite suspension of MC Oluomo for alleged insubordination, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His suspension was announced in a letter signed by the NURTW’s general secretary, Kabiru Yau, accusing him of inciting violence.

“This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9, 2021,” explained the NURTW letter.

It added, “Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the union.”

The NURTW accused MC Oluomo of an “orchestrated scheme” to target branches in Lagos that “may disobey your commands above and therefore jeopardize public peace and order.”

It went on to say that MC Oluomo’s claimed plot was “highly likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people” of Lagos, “particularly those operating their legitimate business within car parks, therefore the urgent necessity to take serious measures” against him.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on February 25 2022, and March 3, 2022, respectively, in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination,” the letter further pointed out. “You bluntly neglected/refused to respond to the second query, while your response to the first query was unsatisfactory.”

“In light of your suspension, you are thus required to pass over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the state deputy chairman and also immediately relinquish any union properties in your control to the state secretary of the union,” the statement added.