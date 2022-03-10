Suspected killer of Super TV CEO wins beauty contest at Kirikiri Prison

Chidima Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, CEO of Super TV, has been crowned “Miss Cell, 2022”.

Ojukwu had allegedly stabbed her victim to death after they checked into an apartment in Lekki, Lagos.

She had fled until she was arrested by the police. Some suspects were also arrested in connection with the incident.

However, there have been concerns over how the suspect has been treated in custody.

Reacting to the public outcry that greeted the news of her emergence as Miss Cell, the Lagos command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), says it permitted 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, and other inmates at its female facility in Kirikiri to participate in several social activities to mark the international women’s day.

The Controller of Corrections Adewale Adebisi, Lagos state Command who expressed joy at the creativity and dexterity of the participants, admonished the female inmates to be of good behaviour.

Miss Ojukwu is standing trial for the alleged offence at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Pictures of the pageant have flooded social media since Wednesday, with many questioning the propriety of the event which took place on Wednesday.

But the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS in Lagos, Rotimi Oladokun, told TVC News that the initiative was one of several other activities organised by the Female Facility to mark International Women’s Day.

According to him, the pageant and all the other events which include dancing, poetry and comedy, were open to all female inmates, whether convicted or awaiting trial. He also revealed that female correctional officers and their children also participated at the well-attended ceremony, which was themed, “Celebrating the power of a woman.”

“in line with International Women’s Day, the female custodial facilities commemorated International Women’s Day with various inmates without distinction or discrimination against anybody – an inmate is an inmate.

“All the inmates in different cell blocks presented various programmes. Some did theatre presentations, others drama, some poetry, some beauty pageant, some drawings, paintings, comedy. So, various blocks won. It was just like an inter-cell block event.

“There were lots of presentations. It was not an individual thing. It was just the facility’s way of trying to reform the inmates and encourage them.”

Mr Oladokun added that Chidinma Ojukwu was among several other winners, and that all The costumes worn by the contestants were made by the inmates in the facility.

On the prizes won, the PRO revealed that some of the winners got sponsors to pay for their UTME forms, NECO, WASSCE and other academic pursuits.

“Some people donated libraries to us, apart from some other stationery, and welfare resources. It was not an individual event, so the prizes were collective.”