30,000 insurgents, families surrendered so far – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said over Thirty-thousand insurgents and their families have so far surrendered in the North-East.

The SGF revealed this on Thursday while engaging stakeholders in Kaduna state on current security challenges in the North-West geopolitical zone.

According to him, tackling insecurity is one of the three priority areas of the present administration and the Federal government has been working tirelessly to ensure peace returns.

He added that approval has also been granted by the Federal Government for the recruitment of ten thousand Police personnel for three consecutive years while their salaries have been upwardly reviewed.

Boss Mustapha, was represented at the event by the Director, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Attah.