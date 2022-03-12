Buhari warns APC leaders against name-calling, distractions over convention

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a warning to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against “name-calling and distractions” ahead of the party’s national convention.

The president’s warning was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman.

It would be recalled that over the past days, governors and other stakeholders in the APC have engaged in back-and-forth over the arrangements for the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on March 26.

Specifically, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, said some of his colleagues were working against the convention, and described them as “Yahoo Yahoo” governors.

He described them as “Yahoo-Yahoo” governors.

In the statement, Buhari said distractions of any sort in relation to the party’s activities must stop.

“Yes, we are entitled to our own share of dissent and intra-party discord. These are common in all parties, left and right all over the world. But parties splintered by competing egos destine themselves to the worst possible fate,” he was quoted as saying.

“As the country prepares for the long run up to the 2023 presidential election, we all expect a robust debate on the issues that matter and what is going in the APC should be a reflection of this, not the infighting we are seeing.

“There must be no more distractions ahead of the convention to choose new leaders,” the President said.