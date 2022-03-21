APC Leaders Fully Together, Forge Ahead With Convention

The Chairman of the Media Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC Convention, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State says the party’s Governors have resolved their differences and have put behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who spoke at the formal inauguration of the Media Committee and its various subcommittees said “ the Leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala and the members of the caretaker committee are making every effort to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for a successful Convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our Convention.”

Governor Abdullahi said all is well in the party and the plans for the Convention taking place on the 26th of the are fully on course.

Meanwhile the Committee has broken into subcommittees that have speedily moved on on their various assignments aimed at delivering a successful Convention six days from today.